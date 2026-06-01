Vianney pays tribute to his late mother-in-law and urges support for France Sclerosis in Plaques.

Vianney, the singer and songwriter, paid tribute to his mother-in-law who has multiple sclerosis and invited his fans to support the France Sclérose en Plaques association when booking tickets for his upcoming tour, as he prepares to return to the stage after a long break dedicated to a personal project.

After several months away from social media and live venues, during which he chose to step back to build a cabin and focus on himself, Vianney announced that he would gradually resume his musical activities and plans to go back on tour in 2027. His recent public reappearance was noted, especially when he was spotted alongside his partner at a match at Roland-Garros, presenting an image of an artist more relaxed than in his recent months of withdrawal.

On May 30, on the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis Day, the singer used his Instagram story to publicly mention the struggle faced by his family. He wrote: “I am thinking of all the people living with MS, and especially of my mother-in-law who is no longer with us and who continues to inspire me even today.

A concrete commitment in memory of his mother-in-law

Following this testimony, Vianney specified that he wanted to turn his emotion into concrete support. “It’s for her that I decided to suggest the association @francescleroseenplaques for any donations when you book your tour tickets,” he added in his story. The message noted that the association will be offered as a donation option during concert ticket sales, a mechanism that allows spectators to add a contribution at the same time they purchase their tickets.

The singer also thanked those who have already made donations and assured that he would contribute as well: “Many of you have chosen to donate. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will obviously be joining your donations,” he wrote. This initiative links the personal tribute to financial mobilization in support of a recognized organization for its work with people affected by multiple sclerosis in France.

This positioning is not new in Vianney’s public journey. In 2023, he participated in the show Fort Boyard for the benefit of the ARSEP Foundation, which supports research on multiple sclerosis and actions for patients. That same year, he accepted the role of sponsor for the Téléthon and emotionally mentioned the recent loss related to the death of his partner’s mother, who was ill and disabled due to multiple sclerosis. At that time, he expressed his desire to dedicate time and heart to these commitments and invite fellow musicians to join him in providing support.

The artist’s announcements now combine a tour calendar with a call for associative support; the 2027 ticket sales will provide an opportunity for the public to financially contribute to France Sclérose en Plaques, according to the system announced by Vianney on his social media.