Ivory Coast: the brutal death of Abomé the Elephant shakes Ivorian rap

Ivorian rapper Abomé L’Éléphant, a rising figure in Ivorian rap, passed away on Monday at the Treichville University Hospital at the age of 33, due to a heart condition according to sources close to his family. A former member of Fiesta Parade and ex-artist of the Yôrôgang label, he leaves behind sixteen years of career, several awards, and a community of over a million subscribers.

Ivorian rapper Abomé L’Éléphant, whose real name was Anassin Boris Médard, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Treichville University Hospital in Abidjan. He was 33 years old. According to sources close to the family, he died as a result of a heart condition. These same sources noted that the news surprised his circle, who had not detected any alarming symptoms.

The artist released a new track titled “Médicament” in May 2026, which was his last production.

Born on June 22 in Marcory, a popular district in the south of Abidjan where he grew up in the Koumassi neighborhood, Anassin Boris Médard began his music career in the group Fiesta Parade, where he was the lead vocalist from 2010 to 2017. He joined Yôrôgang Production in March 2018, the label founded by singer DJ Arafat, with whom he collaborated on several tracks. He left the label in 2020 to pursue a solo career, launching his first album titled “Apero” that same year, which included eight tracks such as “Douahoudé” and “Sarah va danser.”

His father, Anassin Yapi Édouard, is the founder of the variety orchestra TP Audiorama, a recognized formation in the national music scene. Since 2023, the artist had been managing his production and distribution under the RAZ & HAM structure.

Two professional trophies, one million subscribers

The Primud ceremony rewarded Abomé L’Éléphant in 2020 with the award for Best Afro Rap / Ivorian Rap Revelation. The following year, the Hip-Hop Ivoire Trophy awarded him the title of Best Male Rapper. His most broadcast tracks include “Wêrê Wêrê,” “CÔCÔ,” “Taper dedans,” “Numéro 10,” and “Solo,” the latter featuring rapper Ali Le Code. His official Facebook page had over one million subscribers.

The artist defined himself as a socially engaged artist, mixing themes of social critique and popular realities in his lyrics. He claimed a style that blends rap, coupé-décalé, zouglou, and afrobeat, in reference to urban music genres that were born or popularized in Abidjan.

In December 2024, Abomé L’Éléphant was involved in a serious car accident, losing control of his vehicle, which rolled over several times after hitting a pothole the day before his concert on December 27 at the Palais de la Culture in Abidjan. He nevertheless ensured the concert went on. When questioned in the following weeks, he stated to the press that he had not suffered any major aftereffects. The connection between this accident and the heart condition on May 18 has not been established by available sources.

The date of the funeral had not been communicated by the family at the time of this article’s publication.