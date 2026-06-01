Cotonou: Major police operation in Vodjè, ten suspects arrested

The Republican Police is maintaining pressure on urban crime in Cotonou. A new operation expertly conducted by law enforcement resulted, on Friday, May 29, 2026, in the arrest of ten individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of illegal products in Vodjè, in the 11th district.

This targeted raid is part of the ongoing intensified security operations in recent weeks in this area of the economic capital.

The intervention of security forces successfully caught the suspects in a kiosk as well as in a street alongside the fence of the Vodjè construction site. The thorough searches conducted by the agents bore fruit. They seized a large quantity of Indian hemp, along with 134 psychotropic tablets.

In an attempt to escape the vigilance of law enforcement, the suspects had hidden the substances in sealed devices, which were themselves concealed in the makeshift ceiling of the kiosk. A concealment strategy that was not enough to deceive the investigators’ instincts.

The Support of the Population Praised

In light of this operational success, Chief Commissioner of Police Ayahoué Epiphane made sure to warmly commend the collaboration of the population, whose information sharing proves invaluable for the effectiveness of interventions.

The head of the 11th district police station reiterated his firm commitment to relentlessly continue the fight against insecurity, in order to sustainably ensure the peace and tranquility of the residents in this area of Cotonou.