Béninese nationality of Afro-descendants: Patrice Talon finalizes the administrative structure before his departure.

One of the last regulatory acts put in place by Patrice Talon before the transfer of power marks a decisive step in the policy of recognizing Beninese nationality for Afro-descendants.

Signed at the end of the Council of Ministers on May 13, 2026, decree n° 2026-297 finally provides this policy with a true administrative backbone. Two years after the adoption of the founding law, the system is now complete. Its activation now falls to the new government.

From Political Ambition to an Operational System

Legally enshrined by law n° 2024-31 of September 2, 2024, the recognition of Beninese nationality for the descendants of sub-Saharan Africans deported during the slave trade represented a historic advancement. For the first time, Beninese law explicitly affirmed the principle of the right to return and access to citizenship for Afro-descendants.

While this law allowed for the first steps, the lack of a unified administrative framework still limited its full implementation. The decree of May 13, 2026, precisely aims to remove this obstacle by organizing the processing circuits for applications and clarifying institutional responsibilities.

The text establishes a single window for the reception and processing of applications, located within the National Agency for the Identification of Persons, reports Lamarinabj. This centralization aims to ensure administrative coherence, traceability of files, and the security of nationality attribution procedures.

The decree also provides for the involvement of accredited private providers responsible for assisting applicants in the preparation and processing of their files. These operators will be compensated by the Beninese state, although the exact terms of payment remain to be defined.

Strict Accreditation Conditions

The accreditation of providers is subject to rigorous requirements. Candidate structures must demonstrate proven professional references, recognized moral integrity of their leaders, and deposit a financial guarantee of ten million CFA francs with the Benin Deposit and Consignment Office. This deposit aims to ensure the proper execution of the entrusted missions.

Accreditation is granted for a period of five years, automatically renewable. In the absence of any noted violations, the deposited amount will be returned upon the expiration of the accreditation period.

The decree follows the official statements made at the launch of the My Afro Origins platform in July 2025. On that occasion, the Minister of Justice Yvon Detchenou emphasized the symbolic and legal significance of the reform. He referred to it as “a law of justice and recognition” aimed at giving substance to the right to return for Afro-descendants.

By finalizing the regulatory framework, the outgoing power has transformed a memorial and political ambition into a structured and operational administrative mechanism.

Expectations Now Directed Toward the New Government

While the system is now legally in place, several questions remain. The new government will need to specify the budgetary allocation intended for compensating accredited providers and define the operational selection criteria. Diasporic associations, specialized legal firms, and private operators could position themselves, provided they meet the requirements set out by the decree.

Beyond the technical aspects, the challenge is now political and administrative: to quickly activate this mechanism to give a concrete translation to the right to return proclaimed by the law.

The reform is ready. Its effectiveness will now depend on the willingness and capacity of the new executive power to implement it without delay.