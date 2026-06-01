Benin: the FBF sets the date for the appointment of Mathurin de Chacus’s successor

The Benin Football Federation (FBF) has initiated the process leading to the election of its next president. The elective General Assembly charged with appointing Mathurin de Chacus’s successor at the head of the organization is scheduled for August 23, 2026.

The Benin Football Federation (FBF) is actively preparing for the renewal of its governing bodies. Following its monthly session held on May 21, 2026, in Lokossa, the Executive Board has decided to convene the elective General Assembly for the 2026-2030 term on Saturday, August 23, 2026.

In a circular note dated May 28, 2026, and signed by the Secretary General of the FBF, Claude Paqui, the presidents of affiliated clubs, leagues, and associations are invited to send the names, first names, and contact details of their delegates to the federation’s administrative secretariat. This formal requirement must be fulfilled no later than June 12, 2026, at exactly 12:00 PM.

Concerned by this process are clubs from the professional league, clubs from League 3, amateur football departmental leagues, as well as national associations affiliated with the FBF, including those of coaches, doctors, and physiotherapists.

The note also specifies that the elections of delegates from clubs in the amateur departmental football leagues, as well as those of female delegates from the departmental leagues, will take place on June 19 and 20, 2026. The presidents of the relevant leagues are therefore called upon to take the necessary measures to organize the General Assemblies for the appointments.

Finally, the FBF reminds that the appointment of delegates must be conducted in strict compliance with the provisions set out in Article 24 of its statutes.

With the launch of these various steps, the governing body of Beninese football officially enters the preparatory phase of its elective General Assembly, which will appoint the leaders tasked with guiding the federation over the next four years.