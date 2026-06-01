Benin – Ligue 1: SOBEMAP in the lead, Coton FC lurking, the report of the 31st matchday

The 31st matchday of the Beninese Ligue 1 has reshuffled the cards in the race for the title as well as in the battle for survival. At the top, SOBEMAP maintains the lead under pressure from Coton FC and ASPAC, in a completely uncertain championship as the final sprint approaches.

The 31st matchday of the Beninese Ligue 1 has significantly reshuffled the standings at the top, with a still tight race for the title among the main contenders. On various pitches across the country, AS SOBEMAP FC made a strong statement by winning against Loto-Popo FC (1-0). A valuable success that allows the leaders to keep their seat with 61 points.

Behind, Coton FC remains in ambush after its convincing victory over Dragons FC (3-1), while ASPAC FC continues to apply pressure with its away win against Dynamo d’Abomey FC (2-1). In other matches, Buffles FC and Espoir FC played to a thrilling 3-3 draw, while Damissa FC and JS Pobè FC also shared the points (2-2). Dadjè FC drew with AS Cotonou FC (1-1), while Ayéma FC and Hodio FC recorded crucial victories in the battle for survival and the top 10.

Standings at the end of the 31st matchday

AS SOBEMAP FC – 61 pts (+13) Coton FC – 58 pts (+19) ASPAC FC – 56 pts (+23) Loto-Popo FC – 53 pts (+15) Buffles FC – 47 pts (+09) AS Cotonou – 46 pts (+07) Dynamo d’Abomey – 43 pts (+01) Hodio FC – 42 pts (+06) Damissa FC – 42 pts (+00) Espoir FC – 42 pts (-03) ASVO FC – 39 pts (-02) Ayéma FC – 38 pts (+00) Bani Gansè – 35 pts (-03) USS-Kraké – 34 pts (-06) Dragons FC – 33 pts (-14) US Cavaliers – 29 pts (-12) JS Pobè FC – 28 pts (-09) Dadjè FC – 15 pts (-44) ❌





