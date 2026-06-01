CEPE 2026 in Côte d’Ivoire: 512,106 admitted, representing a success rate of 85.76%.

Côte d’Ivoire recorded a national success rate of 85.76% in the CEPE 2026, with 512,106 admitted out of 597,171 candidates present. Despite a slight decline of 0.82 points compared to 2025, the number of students admitted has increased in absolute terms, confirming the high dynamic of the Ivorian primary cycle after four consecutive sessions above 80%.

The Directorate of Exams and Competitions (DECO) announced the results of the Certificate of Elementary Primary Studies (CEPE) session 2026 on Monday, June 1, starting at 2 p.m. The national admission rate stands at 85.76%, meaning 512,106 candidates were successful out of 597,171 present in the examination rooms. This figure marks a decline of 0.82 points compared to the 2025 session, where the rate reached 86.58% with 498,963 admitted out of 576,285 present.

The slight decrease in the rate does not indicate a structural deterioration in the performance of the Ivorian primary system. It occurs mechanically in the context of a significant increase in the number of candidates present: 597,171 in 2026 compared to 576,285 in 2025, representing 20,886 additional students, a growth of 3.62%. In absolute terms, the number of admitted increased from 498,963 to 512,106, or an additional 13,143 students admitted. The rate decreased because the base of candidates grew faster than the number of admitted, and not because the level declined.

Individual results can be consulted on the portal men-deco.org using the matriculation number. Lists of admitted candidates are also displayed in the 2,763 examination centers. The complaint period is open from Tuesday, June 2, to Monday, June 8, at the secretariats of the examination centers.

A fourth consecutive session above 80%

The 2026 session extends a series of four consecutive years above the 80% threshold, following the historic low of 52.51% recorded in 2021. The five-year trajectory indicates a gradual stabilization of the Ivorian primary cycle at a high level, confirming the cumulative effects of policies on school retention and combating dropout rates.

Ministerial authorities attributed the consistency of the indicators to the rigorous implementation of anti-fraud measures, including video surveillance and metal detectors in the centers. The theme chosen for this administrative session highlighted the mobilization of the educational community in favor of transparent and credible assessments.

The breakdown of results by gender and regional direction had not yet been published by the DECO at the time of writing. In 2025, girls outperformed boys with 87.32% compared to 85.86%.

A record number driven by schooling programs

The presence of 597,171 students at the CEPE 2026 exams represents the highest level ever recorded. DECO had indicated at the beginning of the session that the increase in registrations was notably linked to the implementation of the National Integrated School Feeding Program (PNASI), presented as the most determining factor for the growth in enrollment and retention in primary education.

The evaluation sheets published today will serve as management indicators for the Directorate of Guidance and Scholarships (DOB), which will use the admission averages for assignments to the sixth grade, scheduled between July and August 2026. The BEPC 2026, which involved 606,285 candidates, took its exams from May 26 to 29, with results expected on June 16. The BAC 2026 is scheduled from June 15 to 19, with results on July 6.