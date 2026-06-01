Benin: the SONEB launches a nationwide water meter inventory campaign

The National Water Company of Benin (SONEB) is conducting a review of its subscriber base across the national territory.

Through a statement from its General Management, the company announces the launch of a special operation to inventory its water meters. This initiative, planned in phases across all the company’s agencies, aims to optimize the management and technical monitoring of its customer base.

To ensure the implementation of this census campaign, SONEB has entrusted the collection of field data to the agents of MANOBI AFRICA. These authorized surveyors will conduct home visits to gather the necessary technical information regarding the meters. In light of this evaluation imperative, the company invites the public to warmly welcome the teams and facilitate access to the relevant installations.

A strict security protocol has been established to oversee these interventions and reassure users. The deployed agents are required to present their identification as well as a regulatory professional badge featuring their photo, contact details, and a unique identification code. SONEB specifies that subscribers have the full right to verify the authenticity of these professional identity documents before allowing access to their homes.

Furthermore, the General Management clarifies any ambiguity regarding the nature of the operations: no removal or extraction of water meters is authorized as part of this inventory, with the mission limited exclusively to a visual and technical census. SONEB therefore calls on citizens to remain vigilant and encourages them to immediately report to law enforcement any unauthorized individual attempting to tamper with their water distribution equipment.