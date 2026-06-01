Péhunco: the Police finds a stolen tricycle during a patrol, the thief on the run

A routine patrol by the republican police led to the recovery of a stolen tricycle.

On the night of Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31, 2026, the republican police managed to track down a stolen tricycle in the municipality of Péhunco.

According to the details provided by the police, the intervention took place in the village of Sinaourarou. A team of officers, led by district commissioner Camus Adognibo, was conducting a security round around 3 a.m. when they encountered an individual acting suspiciously. Upon seeing the law enforcement personnel, the man immediately fled, managing to disappear into the shadows between several nearby houses.

A vehicle identified and returned to its owner

This reaction to flee prompted the officers to thoroughly search the area. The meticulous searches conducted in the sector quickly led to the discovery, abandoned at the end of an alley, of a tricycle from the Apsonic brand. A quick inspection of the vehicle revealed that its ignition switch had been forced and severely damaged, confirming the fraudulent origin of the machine. The tricycle was immediately towed to the Péhunco police station to be placed in custody.

The epilogue of this case unfolded a few hours later during the customary checks. The vehicle was formally identified as belonging to a motorcycle taxi driver residing in the Banikanni neighborhood. Relieved to recover his work tool, the owner told investigators that he had acquired this brand-new tricycle just two months ago. He usually parked it every night after his shift at his father’s home, located in the Tokoro neighborhood, where the theft likely occurred.

While continuing the investigation to try to locate the fleeing thief, the republican police took this opportunity to commend the vigilance of the residents and actively encourage the public to maintain close collaboration with security forces to ensure the protection of people and property in the region.