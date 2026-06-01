“It was beautiful, but also very challenging,” Rema on his last relationship.

Nigerian singer Rema opened up about his love life in an interview with YouTuber Korty EO. The artist talked about a past relationship that he described as “beautiful,” but marked by emotional pressure that he said he could no longer handle.

Nigerian singer Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, addressed the reasons behind the end of his previous romantic relationship. In an interview with YouTuber Korty EO, the artist discussed a relationship that he described as both enriching and difficult to navigate daily. According to the “Calm Down” performer, his former partner exerted a form of emotional pressure that he eventually could not bear. While he cherishes the memory of a “beautiful” story, he believes it was also marked by manipulative behaviors.

“My relationship was beautiful, but also quite manipulative. There was a lot of pressure. The world already imposes a lot on me, and when I get home, I hope to find some serenity. But when you come home and face even more pressure, it becomes complicated,” he explained.

The artist revealed that he ultimately ended the relationship when he felt the situation became too burdensome for his personal balance. “At some point, I couldn’t handle all of that anymore. For now, that story belongs to the past,” he added. This rare confession provides a more personal glimpse into the singer’s life, who is usually discreet about his romantic relationships.



