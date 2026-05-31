Michael Goldman filmed dancing at the Stade de France during Aya Nakamura’s concert.

During this first evening, the singer performed several of her hits in front of tens of thousands of spectators and chose to include a response to the aggressions she faced in her staging. A video shared on social media shows Aya Nakamura burning on stage a banner unfurled in 2024 by a far-right group opposing her participation in the opening ceremony of the Games. Her supporters presented the act as a symbolic reclaiming of a painful episode in her career.

The performance was praised by many internet users and media outlets internationally. Aya Nakamura, regularly cited as one of the most listened-to Francophone artists in the world, made numerous nods to the critics who targeted her, integrating these elements into her show and turning the stage into a space for public response.

The concert attracted personalities who came to support the artist. Journalist Mélissa Theuriau attended the show with her daughter, and former contestant and host Ebony was also present to applaud the interpreter of Pookie.

Among the guests was Michael Goldman, producer of the Star Academy show, who was filmed dancing to the track Djadja. The video of Michael Goldman enjoying himself during the concert was shared, confirming the producer’s interest in the performance and his status as an enthusiastic spectator.

The relationship between Michael Goldman and Aya Nakamura dates back to several public meetings: he had previously invited the singer to participate in events related to Star Academy 2025, inviting her to meet the contestants and discussing the possibility of a joint performance on the live show. During this invitation, he told Aya Nakamura: “Maybe… there could be some students who could dance with you on the live show”, comments reported during a filmed segment with the contestants.

During the same exchange, Michael Goldman made an awkward joke in response to a comment from Aya about the size of the Star Academy castle: “Yeah, there’s plenty of room. And over time, there’s more and more room in the dorms”. He then corrected himself by stating: “That’s horrible, what I just said, I regret it. I regret saying that”.