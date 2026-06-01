USA 3-2 Senegal: “This match shows us where we are before facing France,” Sadio Mané.

Sadio Mané downplayed Senegal’s defeat against the United States, believing that this friendly match will serve as a benchmark before the Lions enter the 2026 World Cup against France. Despite scoring twice, the Senegalese forward acknowledges that the game in Charlotte should allow the staff to correct flaws, particularly defensively, before facing a tough group where the Lions will also take on Iraq and Norway.

After scoring twice in the Lions of Teranga’s 3-2 defeat to the United States on Sunday, May 31, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Sadio Mané maintained a deliberately detached tone in the mixed zone regarding the outcome. “We would have liked to win, but that’s not a problem. This match will allow us to know where we stand before our game against France,” said the offensive captain of Pape Thiaw’s team. He added, “What’s certain is that we will be ready before the competition starts.”

The response contrasts sharply with what the numbers suggest. Senegal conceded two goals in twenty minutes (Sergiño Dest in the 7th minute, Christian Pulisic in the 20th) before only leveling at 2-2 in the 52nd minute with Mané’s second goal, conceding the decisive goal from Folarin Balogun in the 63rd minute. With 52.3% possession and six attempts compared to twelve for the Americans, the Lions endured the physical pressure and organized pressing from Mauricio Pochettino’s team. The defensive sector, particularly affected by a poor clearance from Miles Robinson that opened up space for Mané’s second goal, was the main point of concern of the evening.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, one of the key midfielders, also expressed satisfaction regarding “the Lions’ reaction after the defeat,” highlighting the team’s ability to come back to 2-2 after going into the locker room two goals down.

A benchmark before facing France in 15 days

Senegal will start in Group I of the World Cup on June 16 against France, at the same Charlotte stadium where they suffered the defeat against the United States. The proximity of the two fixtures, fifteen days apart, in the same venue, gives Mané’s remarks a tactical dimension: the defeat on May 31 provides the coaches with a precise map of the areas to work on before facing the group’s most formidable opponent.

France, double European champions with PSG and bolstered by several players from the Parisian club who were recently crowned in Budapest, poses a challenge of another dimension compared to the United States. Senegal will then face Iraq on June 22 and Norway, featuring Erling Haaland, on June 26. The selection has a second preparatory match against Saudi Arabia in San Antonio before kick-off.