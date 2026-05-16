Zazie: after 3 years away, a new single on May 22

Zazie announced on her social media the release of a new single scheduled for May 22, marking her return to music after three years without a new track. The message, published by the artist on May 15, mixes enthusiasm and emotion and has been widely shared by her fans.

In a post addressed to her “Sweet People,” the singer notably wrote: “In May, we do what we like, and what I like is music,” before indicating that “very soon, in just a few sleeps, a fresh song will come out of my little hot artist heart!” Zazie mentioned feeling “a bit nervous,” while expressing her eagerness to know the public’s reactions.

This announcement comes after a three-year period of musical silence. While the artist has remained present in the media and on television, particularly in her role as a coach on The Voice, she hasn’t released any new personal projects for several seasons.

A Surprise Announcement That Rekindles Expectations Around Her Universe

The message published by Zazie was shared in real time on her official accounts and reposted by many admirers. The intimate and spontaneous nature of her post—blending familiarity and self-deprecation—helped spark renewed attention on social platforms.

Few technical details accompany the announcement for now: no audio snippets, no official visuals, or specifics about a potential album have been communicated. The main available information remains the announced release date and the tone of the message, in which the artist reveals her nervousness and her desire to return to the music scene.

Since the late 1990s, Zazie has established herself as a prominent figure in French music. The body of work that has contributed to her fame includes songs listed in her public discography, such as “Zen,” “Rue de la paix,” or “À ma place.” Her writing, often described as sensitive and committed, along with her ability to renew her musical universe, explains the loyalty of her intergenerational audience.

The singer’s communication follows a direct strategy: personal messages, speaking out on social media, and interactions with her fans. This operational mode had already been employed during previous releases, strengthening the bond between the artist and her audience.

On social accounts, the reaction from internet users has been largely positive and immediate: mentions of satisfaction, anticipation for the announced date, and shares of the original message demonstrate a strong digital echo. The tweet reproduced in the press release is dated May 15, 2026, and carries the greeting “Good Morrrrning, Sweet People!”, followed by elements announcing the upcoming release.

At this stage, no further official information about the title—creation context, collaborators, or distribution format—has yet been communicated by the artist or her team.