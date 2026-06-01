Benin: Romuald Wadagni at Bola Tinubu for his first diplomatic sequence

Romuald Wadagni is heading to Abuja for a visit of friendship and work with Bola Tinubu, eight days after his inauguration. This meeting with the Nigerian president is part of an accelerated neighborhood diplomacy, focusing on strategic issues such as cross-border security, trade, the Cotonou port corridor, and energy cooperation.

Benin’s president Romuald Wadagni is making a visit of friendship and work to Abuja on Monday, June 1, 2026, his first bilateral diplomatic outing since his inauguration on May 24. The visit to Nigeria is set to precede his tour to Niamey scheduled for June 2, and is part of a broader diplomatic initiative aimed at consolidating bilateral relations with Benin’s two large neighbors in the early weeks of his term.

Nigeria and Benin have long-standing geographical, economic, and cultural ties. The two countries share a land border of 773 kilometers, and cross-border trade—particularly the trafficking of fuel, agricultural products, and textiles—constitutes one of the pillars of Benin’s informal economy. The autonomous port of Cotonou captures a significant portion of Nigeria’s transit trade, especially towards northern Nigeria. Tinubu was the first regional leader to congratulate Wadagni after his election on April 12, in a letter dated April 16 expressing a shared “long history of friendship, cultural ties, and cooperation” and stating his desire to “work closely together to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance regional security, and promote economic prosperity.”

Nigerian engagement took a tangible form during the inauguration on May 24. Tinubu had sent his vice president Kashim Shettima as a diplomatic signal of high importance, interpreted in Cotonou as a sign of greater attentiveness than that shown by several direct neighbors. According to the Nigerian army, Tinubu also deployed a company of troops to Benin as early as April 2026 to secure the electoral period—an unprecedented support documented by a press release from the Nigerian army on May 25.

A strategic relationship with multiple stakes

The issues likely to be addressed during the June 1 visit are numerous. Cross-border security is at the forefront. Northern Benin is subject to incursions by armed groups linked to Sahelian jihadism, in an area where cooperation with Nigeria—which is itself facing Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) in its northeast states—is strategically essential.

The port and trade issues constitute the second central axis. Wadagni, a former finance minister and architect of the agreement that Talon called “historic” in May 2024 with Nigeria on the transit corridor, maintains strong personal relations with the business circles and economic officials in Abuja. The modernization of the port of Cotonou and the development of freight corridors to Nigeria’s northern states—particularly the Cotonou-Dosso-Kano axis—were among the projects shared in 2024.

The issue of energy is also present. Nigeria is the main supplier of natural gas to Benin via the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), an infrastructure whose proper functioning is crucial for a portion of Benin’s electricity production. The Wadagni government is also looking to develop its own hydrocarbon production with the third phase of Baleine—in a context where technical exchanges with Nigeria, the region’s reference oil-producing country, present direct interest.

A presentation tour in the sub-region

The visit to Abuja fits into a rapid diplomatic sequence. Wadagni had already met on May 26 in Cotonou with the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, during a reception at the Marina Palace, and received on May 26 the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop. The visit to Nigeria on June 1 and those to Niger and Côte d’Ivoire on June 2—in that order—are the two pillars of a neighborhood diplomacy that Wadagni had presented as a priority during his inauguration speech.

The detailed agenda for the meeting with Tinubu had not been made public at the time of publication.