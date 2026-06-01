LDC: top 10 of the most beautiful goals of the season

UEFA has unveiled its ranking of the ten most beautiful goals of the 2025-2026 season in the Champions League. The top spot goes to Federico Valverde, who delivered an exceptional move with Real Madrid against Manchester City, ahead of Micky van de Ven and Luis Díaz.

The UEFA technical observers group revealed its ranking of the ten most beautiful goals of the 2025-2026 season in the Champions League on Sunday. The first place goes to Federico Valverde. The Real Madrid midfielder was awarded for his classy play against Manchester City in the first leg of the round of 16: a subtle backheel followed by a volley that contributed to Madrid’s victory (3-0).

In second place is Micky van de Ven. The Tottenham Hotspur defender made an impact with an impressive solo run finished with a cool finish against FC Copenhagen. The podium is completed by Luis Díaz. The Bayern Munich winger was recognized for his masterful controlled touch followed by a curled strike during the spectacular first leg semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Top 10 Goals of the 2025-2026 Champions League Season

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid – Manchester City, 3-0) Micky van de Ven (Tottenham – FC Copenhagen, 4-0) Luis Díaz (Paris SG – Bayern Munich, 5-4) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris SG – Atalanta, 4-0) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich – Atalanta, 4-1) Lamine Yamal (Club Bruges – Barcelona, 3-3) Vitinha (Paris SG – Tottenham, 5-3) Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica – Real Madrid, 4-2) Vlad Dragomir (Pafos – Slavia Prague, 4-1) Noni Madueke (Club Bruges – Arsenal, 0-3)





