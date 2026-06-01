Benin: Romuald Wadagni announced in Nigeria this Monday for a working visit

President Romuald Wadagni will travel to Nigeria this Monday, June 1, 2026, for a friendship and working visit, as learned by Beninwebtb from official sources.

This trip comes at the very beginning of his term and marks an important step in the diplomatic agenda of the new Beninese head of state. The visit to Nigeria, one of Benin’s main regional partners, is seen as a strong signal of strengthening bilateral relations between Cotonou and Abuja, both economically and in terms of security and politics.

No detailed program of the presidential activities has yet been published, but this type of visit generally includes discussions with the highest Nigerian authorities, as well as exchanges on topics of mutual interest for both countries.

Particular emphasis is expected to be placed on regional cooperation, cross-border security issues, trade exchanges, and frameworks for sub-regional integration.



