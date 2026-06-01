Diplomacy: Romuald Wadagni makes his first official trip abroad.

Just a few days after his inauguration to the highest office, Beninese President Romuald Wadagni is expected to make his first official trip abroad.

According to well-informed sources, the head of state is scheduled to visit Abidjan on June 4 for a working visit with his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara.

Although no official announcement has yet confirmed this trip, the information is circulating in several media outlets, including Afrique Média and Intelligent TV, before being picked up by Ivorian columnist Arthur Banga. If confirmed, this visit would send a strong political signal, both in terms of its timing and the choice of destination.

The choice of Côte d’Ivoire for the new Beninese president’s first diplomatic outing reflects the importance Romuald Wadagni places on the relationship between the two countries. Côte d’Ivoire is a central player in regional stability and has become an essential area of influence in West Africa.

This choice would also signify a symbolic break from his predecessor, Patrice Talon, who made his first official trip to Lomé after his election in 2016. Through Abidjan, the new Beninese head of state seems to place his diplomatic actions within a framework of strategic continuity but also regional repositioning.

Security Cooperation at the Heart of Discussions

Security issues are expected to be high on the agenda of discussions. The West African region continues to face persistent threats related to terrorism, cross-border crime, and institutional weaknesses in several Sahel countries.

In this context, Cotonou and Abidjan share common concerns regarding border protection and the preservation of regional stability. According to information reported by Média Afrique, Benin has recently benefited from Côte d’Ivoire’s support in the context of security cooperation. The diplomatic and security experience of Alassane Ouattara is seen by many observers as an asset that the new Beninese president could draw upon in the face of growing security challenges.

Beyond defense issues, the relations between Benin and Côte d’Ivoire are built on a dense and long-standing cooperation. The two countries maintain robust economic exchanges and share converging positions on several regional issues, particularly within ECOWAS.

Human ties also reinforce this proximity, with a strong presence of Beninese communities in Côte d’Ivoire and Ivorian communities in Benin. Trade, infrastructure, transport, education, and culture are among the sectors where partnerships have gradually strengthened, making Cotonou and Abidjan key players in regional stability.

If confirmed in the coming days, this first official visit of Romuald Wadagni to Abidjan could mark the beginning of a new diplomatic chapter between the two states. Beyond protocol, it would provide an opportunity to reaffirm a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation and jointly promote initiatives in favor of peace, security, and development.



