Nigeria: a diplomatic power weakened by insecurity

With its demographic power, major player in ECOWAS, and influential voice in international instances, Nigeria continues to weigh in on significant African and global debates. However, within the country, the federal state faces persistent insecurity, particularly on the roads in the northwest, where armed banditry severely tests its authority, security coherence, and the trust of the population.

Nigeria remains one of the most influential states on the African continent. With its demographic weight, oil resources, strategic economy, and political role in the sub-region, Abuja regularly speaks with a strong voice in international forums. Within ECOWAS, in peacekeeping missions in Africa, and in diplomatic debates on regional security, the country holds a central place.

On paper, the Nigerian state also boasts a significant security apparatus. Its army is among the best-equipped in West Africa and has extensive experience in both foreign operations and combating insurgent groups. For several years, Nigerian forces have been engaged on multiple fronts, particularly against Boko Haram and other armed groups active in the northeast of the country.

However, this image of power contrasts with a much more troubling internal reality. On numerous roadways, especially in the northwest, populations live under the threat of armed gangs. Kidnappings, attacks on convoys, extortion, violence against rural communities, and unsafe travel have become a constant source of anxiety for millions of citizens.

A Challenged Authority on the Ground

The difficulties faced by the Nigerian state are not solely due to the firepower of criminal groups. They also stem from a crisis of trust between the population and the forces supposed to protect them. In several regions, security forces are frequently accused of abuses, racketeering on the roads, negligence, or even collusion with certain armed actors.

This mistrust undermines the state’s ability to gather intelligence, mobilize communities, and sustainably impose its authority. When a portion of the population doubts the integrity of security forces, combating banditry becomes more complex. Citizens hesitate to cooperate, reports decrease, and armed groups take advantage of the trust deficit to strengthen their local grip.

This legitimacy deficit is compounded by a lack of coherence. The army, police, local militias, vigilante groups, and community authorities sometimes operate in the same areas without sufficiently clear coordination. This multiplication of armed actors might give the impression of significant mobilization, but it also produces overlaps, rivalries, and fragmented responses.

As a result, security operations may temporarily neutralize groups or liberate some routes, but they fail to ensure lasting control over territories. Armed gangs regroup, reorganize, and then strike again on other roads or in other villages.

The Paradox of a Regional Giant

The Nigerian paradox is striking. Externally, the country is portrayed as a regional giant, capable of influencing political and security balances in West Africa. Internally, it struggles to ensure the daily security of many citizens on routes that are vital for the economy, trade, and national cohesion.

This contradiction weakens the state’s image. It also fuels a sense of abandonment in rural areas, where residents sometimes feel that Abuja’s power is expressed more in diplomatic speeches than in the concrete protection of populations.

To emerge from this crisis, several proposals are being discussed in the Nigerian debate. The first is to consider rural banditry as a genuine strategic threat, not merely a police issue. This requires a greater investment in intelligence, targeted operations, lasting security for transport corridors, and a more constant state presence following military interventions.

The fight against internal complicities is another major focus. Accusations of collusion or corruption within security forces must be subject to credible investigations and effective sanctions. However, this requirement must also be accompanied by improvements in working conditions, remuneration, and equipment for personnel engaged on the ground, to reduce incentives for illegal practices.

Involvement of local communities also appears essential. Community security committees, when guided by the state, can help better understand local dynamics, identify threats, and prevent attacks. Strictly monitored amnesty programs and economic reintegration mechanisms could also divert some youth from armed groups, provided that there are no rewards for impunity.

Finally, budget transparency remains a central issue. In a country that allocates significant resources to defense and security, detailed publication of spending, independent audits, and reinforced parliamentary control over arms contracts could help restore trust. Because the question is not just how much the state spends on its security, but how these resources are used and with what results.

Nigeria remains an indispensable African power. But its internal credibility will depend on its ability to protect its citizens in their daily lives. As long as the roads remain subject to fear, the contrast will remain stark between Abuja’s strong voice at the UN and the cacophony of weapons that continues to disturb the lives of the people.