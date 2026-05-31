Nigeria: a general and former army spokesman abducted with his wife in Katsina

The former director of Nigerian defense information, retired General Rabe Abubakar, was kidnapped along with his wife in Katsina State, northwestern Nigeria. The kidnapping, attributed to armed men, occurred on the Matazu axis, an area frequently affected by attacks from criminal groups.

Retired General Rabe Abubakar, former director of Nigerian defense information, was abducted along with his wife in Katsina State, northwestern Nigeria. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 30, 2026, while the couple was traveling on the Matazu axis, according to several Nigerian media outlets citing security sources.

According to initial reports, the former military official and his wife were heading toward Katsina when their vehicle was intercepted by armed men. The assailants took them to an unknown destination. The couple’s driver reportedly managed to escape, despite gunshot wounds, before receiving medical assistance.

The Katsina State police confirmed the kidnapping. Its spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, stated that security forces had launched a search and rescue operation to find the victims. No claims have been reported immediately, and no official information has yet been communicated regarding a potential ransom demand.

An Old Face of Military Communication

Rabe Abubakar is a well-known figure in the Nigerian security apparatus. A retired senior officer, he served as the director of defense information between 2015 and 2017. During that time, he was one of the main public voices of the Nigerian armed forces, in a context marked by the fight against Boko Haram and security operations in several regions of the country.

His kidnapping has sparked significant attention in Nigeria due to his profile. The abduction of a former high-ranking military official again highlights the capability of armed groups to strike high-profile targets, including individuals who have been part of the military institution.

This case arises in an already tense security context in several states of northwestern and central Nigeria. These regions have faced attacks from groups locally referred to as “bandits” for several years. These groups are accused of kidnappings for ransom, attacks on villages, cattle rustling, and ambushes on major roads.

Katsina, a State Under Security Pressure

Katsina State is one of the areas regularly affected by this insecurity. The roads connecting rural localities to urban centers have become particularly vulnerable. Travelers, traders, transporters, and residents of surrounding villages are exposed to sporadic attacks.

The abduction of Rabe Abubakar and his wife thus reignites the debate on securing roadways in Nigeria. Despite military operations taking place in several states, armed groups continue to exploit the porosity of rural areas, the weakness of local intelligence, and the difficulty for security forces to maintain a permanent presence over vast territories.

For Nigerian authorities, this case represents a new test. Beyond the release of the retired general and his wife, it raises questions about the state’s ability to reassure populations in the most exposed areas. In a country where kidnappings for ransom have become a major threat, each attack against a well-known figure strengthens the sense of insecurity felt by ordinary citizens.

At this stage, authorities have not provided details on the exact identity of the abductors. Searches are ongoing in Katsina State, while the victims’ relatives and the public await information about their fate.