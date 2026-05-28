Regina Daniels: “I no longer want to get married.”

After her highly publicized breakup with Senator Ned Nwoko, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels claims she no longer wishes to remarry. A mother of two children, she does want to expand her family and hopes to have a daughter, while reflecting on her new life as a single woman.

Nigerian Nollywood actress Regina Daniels revealed that she does not wish to remarry following her highly publicized separation from her ex-husband, Senator Ned Nwoko. A mother of two boys, the actress has assured that she still desires to grow her family. During a recent live session on TikTok with content creator Jarvis, she explained that she absolutely wants to have a daughter. “I want six children and I already have two, two boys. It’s crazy, but for one reason or another, I no longer want to get married at all. However, I definitely want to have a daughter,” she stated.

The actress also shared her views on family and the relationships between parents and children: “Boys grow up, get married, and focus more on their own homes. Girls, on the other hand, often stay closer to their parents.” Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were married in 2019, a union that sparked numerous reactions due to their significant age difference. The actress was just 19 years old, while the Nigerian billionaire was decades older.

The couple had two children before their relationship went through a serious crisis at the end of 2025. Public accusations related to issues of addiction then emerged, which Regina Daniels firmly denied. The actress later accused her husband of manipulation and psychological abuse, before leaving the marital home to live on her own. Since then, she claims to be single.





