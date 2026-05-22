Nollywood: “I don’t use my tongue during on-screen kisses,” actress Soso

Nigerian actress Sophia Chisom, nicknamed Soso, has reaffirmed that kissing scenes in the film industry are solely about acting and professionalism. Reacting to the confessions of some Nollywood actors about their experiences on screen, she explained that she imposes strict boundaries during filming, believing that a movie kiss should not be pursued as a personal experience.

Nollywood actress Sophia Chisom, better known by the nickname Soso, stated that kissing scenes in cinema are primarily about professionalism rather than personal pleasure. The actress was responding to comments from several actors who recently revealed they had never experienced a “real good kiss” in the Nigerian film industry.

Asked by TVC Communications, Soso explained that she remains particularly reserved during romantic scenes on screen. According to her, it is difficult for a scene partner to receive a “real” kiss from her, as she notably refuses to use her tongue during filming. The actress specified that she generally keeps her teeth clenched and limits herself to a simple lip contact in order to maintain the realism of the scene while upholding certain personal boundaries.

“I don’t know if some people kiss with their tongues, but for me, that’s not the case. During kissing scenes, my teeth stay clenched, so it’s just a lip contact. But since it’s cinema, it still needs to look credible,” she stated. Sophia Chisom further believes it is not appropriate to exchange saliva with every scene partner, reminding that these scenes are framed in a strictly professional context.

“Some people kiss with their tongues, but personally, I don’t find it normal to exchange saliva with all my colleagues. It’s a job above all. So when I hear some actors complaining about not receiving a good kiss, I find that strange,” she added. These remarks come after statements from several Nollywood figures, including Saga Adeolu, who explained that kissing scenes in films generally do not provide any real pleasure to the actors.





