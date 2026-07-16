French Team: the FFF is preparing for Zidane’s arrival, official announcement imminent

The succession of Didier Deschamps is about to begin. While the coach will play his last match at the helm of the Blues on Saturday against England, the French Football Federation is finalizing behind the scenes the arrival of Zinédine Zidane.

A major chapter in the history of the French team is about to turn. After more than a decade at the head of the Blues, Didier Deschamps will experience his final appointment on the tricolor bench on Saturday during the third-place match of the 2026 World Cup against England. Meanwhile, the French Football Federation is ramping up preparations for the post-Deschamps era. For several months, Zinédine Zidane has emerged as the natural successor to the 1998 world champion. Internally, the final details are said to be being finalized to ensure a smooth transition between the two iconic figures of French football.

According to information from RMC Sport, the FFF, however, prefers a controlled communication approach. The federation leaders want to give Didier Deschamps the time to conclude his mandate and receive the tributes he deserves before officially launching a new era. Still according to the French media, the announcement of Zinédine Zidane’s nomination should therefore not occur immediately after the end of the World Cup. The formalization of his arrival is expected to take place at the end of next week, between Thursday and Friday.

Free since leaving Real Madrid, where he built one of the most impressive records in the history of the Spanish club, Zidane is regularly mentioned to take the reins of the national team. His arrival would open a highly anticipated new chapter, with the mission of leading the Blues towards the upcoming major international challenges, starting with Euro 2028.