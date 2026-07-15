Chad will eliminate visas for Africans starting in 2027.

Chad will open its borders to citizens of African countries without a visa requirement starting January 1, 2027. The announcement was made by President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno during the opening of the African Water Forum in N’Djamena this Wednesday.

Chad has decided to abolish entry visas for all African citizens starting January 1, 2027. The announcement was made Wednesday by President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno at the opening of the African Water Forum, organized in N’Djamena in partnership with the World Bank.

“Chad, the land of Toumaï, the cradle of humanity, is opening its borders and eliminating entry visas for all Africans, starting January 1, 2027,” declared the head of state.

With this measure, Chad joins a movement that is still limited but has been growing in recent months. Togo has already abolished the visa requirement for Africans since May 18, 2026, while the Republic of Congo made a similar commitment at the end of May, with the same deadline of January 1, 2027. Other countries, like Rwanda, Benin, Gambia, Seychelles, Ghana, and Kenya, have also implemented comparable open policies towards African citizens for several years.

This reform is part of efforts to facilitate the free movement of people in Africa. It aligns with the goals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which encourage greater economic integration and enhanced mobility between member states.