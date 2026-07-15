World Cup 2026: the French press names the culprits after the elimination of the Blues

Beaten by Spain (0-2) in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, the French team is facing numerous criticisms in the French media. With a silent attack, individual errors, and questionable tactical choices, the disappointment is analyzed as a major failure at the most important moment of the tournament.

The disappointment is immense in the French camp. Presented as one of the most fearsome attacks of the 2026 World Cup, the French team experienced a nightmare evening against Spain in the semi-finals. A 2-0 defeat that sparked strong reactions in the French press, filled with confusion and harsh criticism. In its columns, L’Équipe summarizes the frustration with a striking phrase: “All of that for this.” The sports daily points out an offensive setup that never found the key against the Roja. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola, who were expected to be the spearheads of Les Bleus, failed to make a difference in the most important match of the tournament.

The cases of Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise are particularly highlighted. The two players, usually capable of making a difference, displayed a performance well below their standards, with too many technical inaccuracies and little impact in the final third of the field. The substitutions of Désiré Doué and Rayan Cherki did not manage to alter the course of a match where France sorely lacked inspiration.

Beyond the collective performance, several individuals are also targeted. Lucas Digne is notably presented as one of the biggest losers of this semi-final. Starting on the left side of defense, the French full-back conceded the penalty converted by Spain after a late intervention on Lamine Yamal. Struggling throughout the match, he was ultimately replaced by Theo Hernandez in the second half.

Le Figaro summarizes the main failures of the French team by highlighting several culprits: “Olise failed, Digne at fault, Mbappé and Dembélé powerless.” An analysis that underscores the difficulties faced by the French stalwarts against a Spanish selection that was perfectly controlled. This elimination also reignites the debates around Didier Deschamps’ management. According to La Provence, the French coach has failed to reverse the trend in a match where Les Bleus seemed to lack solutions. With the name of Zinédine Zidane already circulating as a potential successor to Deschamps in the future, this premature exit from the World Cup opens a period of reflection and reconstruction.

Despite this immense disappointment, the Blues will have one last appointment to fulfill with the match for third place. An opportunity to end the competition on a positive note before opening a new chapter.