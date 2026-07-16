World Cup 2026: “I am sure he is savoring this moment,” Messi dedicates Argentina’s qualification to Maradona.

Brilliant with two assists during Argentina’s victory against England (2-1), Lionel Messi once again had a heartfelt thought for Diego Maradona. The captain of the Albiceleste dedicated the qualification for the final of the 2026 World Cup to the icon of Argentine football.

Beyond his decisive performance against England, Lionel Messi made an impression with an emotional tribute to Diego Maradona. After the 2-1 victory that propelled Argentina into the final of the 2026 World Cup, the captain of the Albiceleste wanted to associate his illustrious predecessor with this new success. As a double assist provider in this semifinal, the Argentine number 10 shared that this qualification had a special meaning. He expressed confidence that Maradona, who passed away in 2020, would have savored this moment and shared his joy in being able to dedicate this new chapter in the history of Argentine football to him.

Messi also spoke about the special bond he had with the man who led Argentina to world glory in 1986. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner explained that he cherishes the memories of moments spent with his elder, highlighting the mutual affection that united them throughout their relationship. This tribute is part of a continuity. In recent years, Messi has never hidden the influence of Maradona on his career and on Argentine football. After the triumph of the Albiceleste in the 2021 Copa América, he had already dedicated this first major continental title to the memory of the former glory of Naples. Now focused on the final, Argentina will try to retain its world title against Spain. For Messi, this is the perfect opportunity to add another line to his impressive trophy cabinet, while preserving the legacy left by Diego Maradona, the eternal figure of Argentine football.