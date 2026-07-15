World Cup 2026: Mbappé takes a hit after the Blues’ elimination against Spain

Eliminated from the final by a more realistic Spain (0-2), the French team sees its journey come to a halt in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. Deeply affected, Kylian Mbappé acknowledged the profound disappointment felt by the group, while calling for them to quickly turn the page.

The French team’s World Cup dream shattered in Dallas. Defeated 2-0 by Spain in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, France will not compete in a second consecutive final after 2022. At the final whistle, the disappointment was immense for the French camp. As captain of Les Bleus, Kylian Mbappé did not hide his bitterness after the elimination. The Real Madrid forward admitted that the team’s goal was to bring France to the final and continue an adventure that inspired a whole country.

Facing the media, the top scorer from France admitted he had difficulty expressing what he felt, given the great frustration. However, he stressed the need to quickly lift their heads, reminding that the demands of the highest level require resilience after failures. “Like everyone else, I feel immense disappointment. We wanted to offer a final to our country and continue writing our story. It’s a tough blow, but we must accept it, learn from this failure, and move forward. Football never stops,” the captain of Les Bleus told M6.

Despite this elimination, the competition is not completely over for Didier Deschamps’ men. They will still have the opportunity to end their journey on a positive note by playing the third-place match, scheduled for Saturday, with the ambition to leave the World Cup with a victory.