CDM 2026: Jude Bellingham clarifies his altercation with Lionel Messi

At the heart of a tense exchange with Lionel Messi during the World Cup semi-final lost to Argentina (2-1), Jude Bellingham wanted to put an end to any controversy. The English midfielder insists that the incident was largely overinterpreted.

The England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, wanted to clarify his altercation with Lionel Messi that occurred during the Three Lions’ defeat to Argentina (2-1) on Wednesday in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. During the match, cameras captured a heated exchange between the two players, fueling speculation about a strong tension between the Argentine captain and the English international. England had actually started the match ideally with Anthony Gordon’s opening goal. But the defending world champions turned the situation around at the end of the match to secure their spot in the final.

When asked after the match about his face-to-face with Messi, Bellingham quickly dismissed any idea of conflict. “There was absolutely no problem with Messi.” The English player explained that their exchange was simply about a game action. “We were talking about a deflected shot. There was absolutely nothing wrong.” Bellingham believes the footage has been taken out of context. “I am sure some will make a big deal out of it, but for me, nothing happened.” The midfielder finally paid tribute to the Argentine legend. “For me, it was a privilege to face Leo.” Beaten at the gates of the final, England will now try to end their World Cup on a high note by playing the third-place match against France, while Argentina will face Spain with the ambition of retaining their world title.