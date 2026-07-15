Official: Sébastien Migné appointed national coach of Gabon

The Gabonese Football Federation has officially announced the appointment of Sébastien Migné as head coach of the Panthers. The 54-year-old French coach takes over the Gabonese bench after leaving the Haitian national team following the 2026 World Cup.

Gabon is opening a new chapter in its football history. The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) confirmed on Wednesday the arrival of Sébastien Migné as national team head coach. This appointment comes just a few days after the end of the French coach’s tenure with the Haiti national team. The official announcement was delayed due to contractual obligations that still tied the coach to his previous employer.

FEGAFOOT stated that it waited for all administrative formalities to be completed before announcing the signing of the former Haitian coach. Now released from his commitments, Sébastien Migné is taking the reins of the Panthers with the mission of revitalizing the Gabonese national team. His absence from the introductory press conference, which was initially scheduled to be alongside him, was due to final adjustments related to the formation of his coaching staff. The president of FEGAFOOT, Pierre Alain Mounguengui, presented the details of this choice to the media at the federation’s headquarters in Owendo.

The French coach arrives in Gabon with a solid background in African football. Before his time with Haiti, which he led since March 2024 and with whom he participated in the 2026 World Cup, he coached several national teams on the continent, including Congo, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, and Cameroon.

Sébastien Migné has also built a reputation as an assistant to two prominent figures in French football, Jean-Pierre Papin and Claude Le Roy. This collaboration allowed him to gain rich experience in various clubs and national teams, notably in Strasbourg, Lens, Oman, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo, and Togo.

At 54, the coach now faces a new challenge: to reposition the Panthers among the most competitive nations on the continent and meet the ambitions set by FEGAFOOT in upcoming international campaigns. His experience in African football is one of the main assets that the Gabonese federation is relying on to start a new cycle.



