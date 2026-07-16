Parakou: three arrests and seizure of prohibited pharmaceutical products during a police operation

The central commissioner of Parakou led a targeted control operation in the 3rd district of the city on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

This raid, conducted not far from the Al-Houda intersection, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals and the seizure of illicit medical products.

During this intervention, the law enforcement discovered and confiscated several packs of medication, including Tramadol, as well as syringes at the operation site.

The three apprehended individuals were immediately taken to the premises of the central police station in Parakou for the needs of the investigation.

Ongoing investigations to identify the network

Police investigations are ongoing to shed light on this case. Investigators are particularly focused on determining the exact origin of the seized substances, the conditions under which they were held by the suspects, and their possible involvement in a structured network of trafficking illicit pharmaceutical products.

This operation is part of the fight against the trafficking of smuggled medications, the consumption of psychotropic substances, and the security of people and property in the municipality of Parakou.