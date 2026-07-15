World Cup 2026: FIFA strengthens VAR system ahead of England–Argentina clash.

Just hours before the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup between England and Argentina, FIFA has decided to deploy a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team directly at the Atlanta stadium. This measure aims to secure the technical setup, as several controversial referee decisions have sparked debates since the beginning of the tournament.

FIFA has made an important decision regarding the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) before the 2026 World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina, scheduled for this Wednesday in Atlanta. Until now, VAR operations were centralized at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Dallas, where all matches of the tournament were overseen. However, for this prestigious match, the global football governing body has decided to deploy a VAR team directly at the stadium.

According to FIFA, this on-site presence will serve as a backup solution in case of technical issues or communication breakdowns with the control center in Dallas, thus ensuring the smooth operation of refereeing. Dan Hunt, a member of the organizing committee, justified this decision, as reported by Sport Bible. “These matches are often characterized by very intense gameplay situations. With only four referees assigned to cover a field much larger than an American football field, their mission is particularly demanding,” he explained.

He also expressed satisfaction with the presence of VAR officials on-site. “I am happy that official representatives are present at the stadium. I do not yet know precisely how communication will be organized, but this measure constitutes an additional guarantee,” he added. Since the beginning of the competition, FIFA has faced numerous criticisms regarding some decisions made with the help of video assistance. Several observers have pointed out a lack of consistency in its use. Some specifically believe that Argentina, the defending champions, have benefited from several favorable decisions, while England has been at a disadvantage multiple times throughout the tournament. These perceptions fuel the debates surrounding refereeing ahead of this highly anticipated semi-final.





