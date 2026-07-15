2026 World Cup: England and Argentina face off in Atlanta semi-final

England and Argentina meet at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 15 for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup semi-final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final will pit England against Argentina on Wednesday, July 15 at 20:00 GMT+1 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This decisive match will determine the tournament’s first finalist, setting up a high-intensity encounter between two teams with a clear attacking style and a shared ambition to win the world title.

Both England and Argentina arrive in excellent form after winning their quarter-finals in extra time — England eliminated Norway 2-1, while Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1. Under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel, the English team relies on the creativity of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane’s efficiency in front of goal, with the pair having scored 12 of England’s 13 goals in the competition.

Argentina, the reigning world champions, are led by Lionel Scaloni and rely on the experience and continued development of Lionel Messi. At 39, the Albiceleste captain is the leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 21 goals, including eight this year, and embodies the heart of Argentina’s attack. Argentina’s defence has looked solid throughout the tournament, supporting the attacking momentum built around their icon.

This clash between two experienced national teams packed with outstanding talent carries maximum stakes — only the winners will advance to the final, with the chance to write their names into the history of world football. The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where a passionate crowd will gather to witness this major fixture.

Focus on England

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, play an organised attacking style built around their key players. Jude Bellingham has a central role as the team’s playmaker, bringing creativity and energy to the midfield. Harry Kane, the striker and captain, remains the attacking reference point thanks to his precision and eye for goal, serving as the team’s main finisher. Around them, the English side combines defensive discipline with rapid transitions.

The English team has shown resilience, particularly in the quarter-final, where it secured an extra-time victory over Norway. The match confirmed the team’s ability to handle pressure and raise its level in decisive moments. Tuchel’s direct and incisive approach emphasises possession while also seeking quick vertical movement upfield.

Focus on Argentina

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, the reigning world champions, rely on a balance between dynamic attacking play and a solid defence. Lionel Messi remains the undisputed leader and principal creator of chances, with his ability to retain and distribute the ball essential to Argentina’s system. The contribution of young talents and defensive cohesion make the team complete and difficult to break down.

This combination enabled them to dominate Switzerland in the quarter-final, demonstrating great tactical control and ruthless efficiency in front of the opposition goal. Argentina’s experience in high-stakes matches could make the difference, and Scaloni has a team ready to repeat its 2022 achievement. Technical precision, combined with disciplined organisation, defines this national side.

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