England – Argentina: Kyle Walker advises Tuchel on the strategy to adopt against Messi.

As the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup between England and Argentina approaches, former England international Kyle Walker shared his analysis on the best way to contain Lionel Messi. The defender, who knows the Argentine phenomenon well, spoke with Thomas Tuchel and warned against an overly aggressive approach to the Inter Miami genius.

England is set to face Argentina, the reigning world champion, this Wednesday at the Atlanta stadium for a spot in the final of the 2026 World Cup. At the heart of the Three Lions’ concerns is undoubtedly Lionel Messi, still decisive despite the passing years. At 39, the Argentine captain is having another outstanding campaign. In six matches played in this World Cup, the Inter Miami player has already scored eight goals and provided two assists, leading the tournament’s top scorers list.

A former key player for the English national team with 96 caps before retiring internationally in 2025, Kyle Walker shared his perspective on the challenge presented by the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. In a column published by The Sun, the ex-Manchester City defender acknowledged that it is difficult to identify real weaknesses in Messi’s game while suggesting a possible tactical avenue for England. “It is complicated to find weak points in Messi. The fact that he doesn’t participate much in defensive tasks could potentially be one,” he explained.

However, Walker refuses to downplay the Argentine’s impact to this aspect: “He is surrounded by a very strong team that allows him to focus on what he does best. The players around him know his qualities and work hard to provide him with the best conditions.” According to the former full-back, managing his energy is one of the Argentine captain’s great strengths. “He conserves his strength for the moments when he has the ball. That’s one of the keys to Argentina’s success in the 2022 World Cup. I am convinced that he will be extremely motivated against England, with the ambition to retain his title,” he added.

Walker also revealed that he discussed the possibility of marking Messi individually: “We were wondering whether to send a player to constantly mark him. But that could mean we’re giving him too much importance and leaving space behind him when he doesn’t make defensive efforts.” The former England defender remains skeptical about this option. “I’m not sure that individual marking is the best solution for us. Moreover, Messi could take that as a personal challenge and want to show that he is impossible to stop. My advice would be not to provoke him,” he concluded. Facing an Argentina led by its legendary captain, England will need to find the perfect balance between respect and boldness to hope for a historic qualification.