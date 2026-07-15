Dangnivo case: the trial postponed

The Court of First Instance of Cotonou has postponed the trial related to the Pierre Urbain Dangnivo case to Thursday, July 16, 2026.

This upcoming hearing will be devoted to the defense’s pleadings and the replies from the various parties.

This postponement comes just hours after the suspension requested by the defense lawyers. They had asked for a 48-hour delay, threatening to withdraw from the trial if this timeframe was not granted. They specifically contested a requalification of the facts made by the public prosecutor during his requisitions, arguing that these new elements required further discussion with the accused.

The court ultimately opted for a 24-hour postponement in order to facilitate the quick resumption of the debates.

Update on the Public Prosecutor’s Requisitions

As a reminder, before this suspension of the debates, the public prosecutor had requested the abandonment of charges against Donatien Amoussou. On the other hand, the public prosecutor requested a sentence of 30 years of criminal imprisonment and a fine of 150 million CFA francs against the main accused, Codjo Alofa.

The defense’s pleadings are therefore expected to be crucial for the continuation of this judicial procedure that has been ongoing for sixteen years.