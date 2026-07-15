2026 World Cup: Argentina eliminate England in semi-final with a stoppage-time brace

Argentina beat England 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup semi-final after late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.

Argentina overturned England in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup at Atlanta Stadium, winning 2-1 thanks to late goals. After Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for England in the 55th minute, Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez struck to send Argentina through at the very end of the match, in the 90+2nd minute.

The victory sends Argentina into the final of the competition, where they will attempt to claim another world title. England, meanwhile, despite a strong performance, failed to reach the final four, bringing their run to an end in the semi-final.

The match began at an even pace, with no goals scored in the first half. The intensity increased after the break, with England taking the lead around the hour mark through Gordon. However, the Argentinians responded late in the game, demonstrating their resilience and attacking efficiency from set pieces and quick transition phases.

Argentina, led by attacking figures Fernández and Martínez, managed to turn the situation around against a solid England team that was less sharp defensively late in the match. Argentina’s success in stoppage time underlines their experience in the key moments of this World Cup.

The coming days will confirm the impact of this Argentine success and the consequences for England, eliminated on the threshold of the final. The result strengthens Argentina’s reputation as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

England Finished 1-2 Atlanta Stadium Argentina Argentina Fil du match 55' ⚽ 55' But Anthony Gordon (Angleterre) 85' ⚽ 85' But Enzo Fernández (Argentine) 90+2' ⚽ 90+2' But Lautaro Martínez (Argentine) Les chiffres du match Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Joueurs clés Aucune statistique joueur exploitable n est encore disponible pour ce match.