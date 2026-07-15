World Cup 2026: Emmanuel Macron praises the Blues despite elimination against Spain

The day after the defeat of the French team against Spain in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup (0-2), Emmanuel Macron honored the journey of Les Bleus. The President of the Republic emphasized their commitment while expressing confidence in the future of this young generation.

The elimination of the French team just before the final of the 2026 World Cup sparked many reactions, including at the highest levels of government. Beaten 2-0 by Spain on Tuesday in the semi-finals, Les Bleus saw their dream of victory vanish, causing disappointment across the country. Among the first to speak out, Emmanuel Macron sent a message of support to Didier Deschamps’ players. On the social media platform X, the President initially congratulated La Roja on their qualification before praising the journey and dedication of the French team throughout the competition.

“Congratulations to Spain on their qualification. Thank you to Les Bleus for carrying our colors with commitment. Tonight’s defeat is difficult, but this team is young and full of potential,” wrote the head of state. Despite this setback, the adventure is not yet completely over for the Tricolores. The vice-champions of the 2022 World Cup will have the chance to end their campaign on a positive note by playing in the third-place match on Saturday, aiming to secure a spot on the podium of the 2026 World Cup.



