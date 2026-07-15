UFOA-B U20 Tournament 2027: The Cheetahs draw Côte d’Ivoire and Niger, complete draw released

The draw for the UFOA B U20 tournament 2027, qualifying for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, placed Benin in Group A alongside the host country, Ivory Coast, and Niger. The competition will take place from July 26 to August 9, 2026.

The U20 Cheetahs now know their first opponents in the race for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations 2027. Meeting this Wednesday in Abidjan, the UFOA-B committee conducted the draw for the qualifying tournament to be held in Ivory Coast. Following this ceremony, Benin was placed in Group A, a three-team pool that also includes Ivory Coast, the host of the event, and Niger. The young Cheetahs will need to have a strong performance to hope to secure their ticket for the continental final phase.

Group B also looks quite competitive with the presence of four major teams from the sub-region: Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, and Burkina Faso. This group promises several high-level matches as early as the first round. This UFOA B competition, scheduled from July 26 to August 9, 2026, in Ivory Coast, will serve as a qualifying tournament for the next U20 Africa Cup of Nations. The final phase of the U20 AFCON will be held in 2027 in Ghana.

The complete draw: