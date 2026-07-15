World Cup 2026: with Messi and Harry Kane, the official line-ups of England – Argentina

England and Argentina face off this Wednesday evening (8 PM, GMT+1) for the last spot in the final of the 2026 World Cup. At the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions take on the reigning world champions, led by a decisive Lionel Messi. Discover the starting elevens of both teams.

After Spain secured their place in the final with a win over France on Tuesday, the other semi-final features two historic football nations. England dreams of another title, while Argentina aims to continue their dominance after their triumph in Qatar in 2022.

For this crucial match, Thomas Tuchel has to deal with several significant absences. The English manager will be without Quansah, who is suspended, as well as Jordan Henderson, who is out due to injury. Despite these setbacks, the Three Lions field an ambitious team with Harry Kane at the forefront of the attack and Jude Bellingham providing support.

Argentina, on the other hand, approaches this semi-final with a fully fit squad. Lionel Scaloni sticks with his usual backbone, including Emiliano Martinez in goal, an experienced defense, and an attacking lineup centered around the duo of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Official Lineups

England: Pickford – James, Stones, Guéhi, Spence – Anderson, Rice – Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon – Kane (captain).

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez – Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico – Simeone, Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister – Messi (captain), Alvarez.