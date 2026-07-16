Bohicon: opening of a parliamentary workshop on the analysis of the execution of the state budget for the first quarter of 2026

Members of the Finance and Exchanges Committee of the National Assembly, along with their colleagues from other technical committees, have been participating since Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Bohicon in a workshop to analyze the execution report of the State budget for the first quarter of 2026.

This meeting is organized by the Unit for Analysis, Control, and Evaluation of the State Budget (UNACEB) with the aim of strengthening the skills of parliamentarians in monitoring and evaluating public resources.

At the opening of the proceedings, the President of the National Assembly, Joseph Fifamin Djogbénou, reminded everyone of the importance of parliamentary oversight in financial governance. He emphasized that the mission of deputies goes far beyond the adoption of financial laws, also encompassing the rigorous monitoring of their implementation to ensure the effective and transparent use of public funds.

For his part, the President of the Finance Committee, Gérard Gbénonchi, stressed the need for elected officials to have access to suitable technical tools in order to carry out a relevant analysis of the State’s budgetary performance.

Three Days of Technical Review with the Court of Auditors

During this three-day workshop, participants are reviewing various aspects of budget execution through presentations by officials from the Court of Auditors. The work essentially focuses on:

The analysis of the general economic situation of the country;

The review of the State’s budgetary and cash operations;

The evaluation of the progress of public policies funded by the 2026 budget.

These exchange sessions are intended to help parliamentarians optimize their analytical capabilities and strengthen their oversight role over the management of public funds.