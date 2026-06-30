Benin: General Bertin Bada claims his retirement rights

After 43 years of service, Air Force General Bertin Bada has officially left the ranks of the Benin army.

A solemn ceremony took place this Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the Cotonou Air Base to mark this event.

Military honors, a salute to the flag, and a review of the troops punctuated the farewell of the highest-ranking officer in the army.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Benin armed forces, General Fructueux Gbaguidi, and the Minister Delegate for National Defense, Gildas Agonkan. They all acknowledged a career marked by rigor and commitment.

Raised to the rank of five-star general on February 9, 2026, Bertin Bada was subsequently appointed as the advisor on defense and security to President Romuald Wadagni. He also served as the director of the military cabinet for former President Patrice Talon.

At 63 years old, General Bada leaves the military institution after a rich career, which was also marked by a personal ordeal during the attempted coup on December 7, 2025, during which he lost his wife.