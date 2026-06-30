World Cup 2026: Norway lead Ivory Coast at halftime (1-0)

Norway lead Ivory Coast 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match after Antonio Nusa’s 39th-minute goal from a Martin Ødegaard assist.

Norway lead Ivory Coast 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Dallas Stadium. The breakthrough goal was scored by Antonio Nusa in the 39th minute from a Martin Ødegaard pass. The score puts the Scandinavians in a favorable position ahead of the second half.

This knockout match pits two teams with distinct tactical setups against each other — Norway are playing in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken, while Ivory Coast have opted for a 4-1-4-1 with Emerse Fae as head coach. Possession is slightly in Norway’s favor (56%), and they managed to turn their dominance into a lead in the first half.

The Ivorians showed real commitment, winning several corners (8), but lacked precision with the final touch and hit the target only once. Their midfield, led by Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré, tried to drive play forward but could not break through Norway’s well-organized defense.

For Norway, the attacking efficiency of Nusa, the goalscorer, and the key role of captain Ødegaard with an assist illustrate the fluidity of the Nordic side’s play so far. Young forward Nusa was also shown a yellow card at the start of stoppage time, reflecting the defensive commitment needed to protect the lead.

Finally, Norway’s defensive unit, featuring Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjørn Heggem, managed to contain the Ivorian attacks, allowing few clear chances and recording a total of three blocked shots.

Ivory Coast must respond

The Ivorian side started Ange-Yoan Bonny in attack, supported by dynamic midfielders such as Nicolas Pépé and Yan Diomandé. Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana has already made a decisive intervention. Despite having less possession and an 83% pass completion rate, the Elephants remain within reach of an equalizer if they improve their attacking efficiency.

Norway look to manage their advantage

After opening the scoring through Antonio Nusa, the Nordic side have shown a well-drilled collective game, with an 88% pass completion rate and organized pressing. Their coach Stale Solbakken can rely on an effective attacking trio, led by Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth and Nusa, to extend the lead in the second half and secure qualification.

Ivory Coast Half-time 0-1 Dallas Stadium Norway Norway Fil du match 39' ⚽ But - A. Nusa (passe M. Odegaard) 45+1' Carton jaune - A. Nusa Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 1 / Norway 2

: Ivory Coast 1 / Norway 2 Tirs : Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 6

: Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 6 Possession : Ivory Coast 44% / Norway 56%

: Ivory Coast 44% / Norway 56% Corners : Ivory Coast 8 / Norway 2

: Ivory Coast 8 / Norway 2 Fautes : Ivory Coast 1 / Norway 3

: Ivory Coast 1 / Norway 3 Passes : Ivory Coast 179 / Norway 236

: Ivory Coast 179 / Norway 236 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 83% / Norway 88%

: Ivory Coast 83% / Norway 88% xG : Ivory Coast 0.37 / Norway 0.66