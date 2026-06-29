Cotonou: eight people arrested during a police operation in the 7th district

As part of its ongoing fight against urban insecurity, the Republican Police launched a large-scale operation on Monday, June 29, 2026, near the lakeside shore, located east of the Mahulé market in the 7th arrondissement of Cotonou.

This crackdown, orchestrated by officers from the local police station, resulted in the dismantling of an illicit trafficking network, the arrest of eight suspects, and the seizure of a significant quantity of psychotropic substances and counterfeit beverages.

The surprise raid by security forces at this critical point in the economic capital led to the discovery of highly prohibited substances. The search yielded the seizure of 314 pellets of Indian hemp, 82 tramadol tablets, as well as 109 packets of counterfeit beverages from various brands.

These products fueled an underground trade to the detriment of public health and the tranquility of local residents. In addition to the material seizures, law enforcement systematically destroyed makeshift shelters that served as ghettos on the site, a radical measure aimed at permanently preventing any reoccupation by criminal networks.

The eight individuals arrested during the operation were immediately taken to the police station before being placed at the disposal of the competent judicial authorities, who will decide on the next steps in the criminal proceedings.