World Cup 2026: before Argentina – Cape Verde, Messi strolling in New York alongside Spider-Man

In the midst of the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi made an appearance in the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Alongside Tom Holland, the Argentine star created a buzz in a video that is already making rounds on social media.

While continuing his journey with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi showcased himself in a very different role from football. The captain of the Albiceleste appears in the latest promotional clip for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next installment of the famous saga dedicated to the Marvel superhero.

In this sequence, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner acts alongside Tom Holland, who has portrayed Peter Parker on the big screen for several years. The scene starts in a New York café, where Messi makes his entrance before being recognized by Peter Parker, who is visibly surprised to encounter one of the greatest legends of world football.

The scenario then takes an original turn. Eager to meet Spider-Man, the Argentine forward uses the Spidey Tracker, a fictional app that allows users to track the superhero’s appearances. Peter Parker discreetly slips away to put on his costume before returning as Spider-Man. The two icons then find themselves on a spectacular stroll between the skyscrapers of New York, in a sequence that blends humor and special effects, designed to promote the movie’s release.

This unexpected collaboration quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media, where fans praised the meeting between these two globally recognized figures. On the field, however, Lionel Messi remains focused on his main goal. Currently the top scorer of the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine captain will soon return to the pitches to try to lead the Albiceleste to the round of 16 during their knockout match against Cape Verde.