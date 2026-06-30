World Cup 2026: France lead Sweden 1-0 at half-time

France lead Sweden 1-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match after Kylian Mbappé converted a 45th-minute penalty at MetLife Stadium.

France lead Sweden 1-0 at half-time in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup this Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. The only goal of the first half was scored by Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot just before the break, in the 45th minute, following an assist from Ousmane Dembélé.

In a match marked by territorial possession heavily in favor of Les Bleus (69%), France managed to make their midfield dominance count. The penalty was awarded after a VAR intervention on a move involving Mbappé in the 21st minute, increasing the pressure on the Swedish defense. Statistically, France recorded four shots, including two on target, compared with Sweden’s two shots on target but none off target. Sweden, playing in a classic 4-4-2 under Graham Potter, are trying to contain France’s attacks while looking for opportunities on the counter.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan stood out with two important saves. At the other end, Jacob Widell Zetterström, the Swedish goalkeeper, also stopped two French attempts. Despite intense French pressing, the Scandinavians, led in attack by Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, are maintaining defensive control and hoping to find spaces in the second half.

The French starters, set up in a 4-2-3-1 by Didier Deschamps, feature Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne in defense. The midfield is driven by Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot, while the attack rests on Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappé.

France face attacking challenges despite their dominance

In a first half dominated in terms of possession and control of play, France nevertheless struggled to break through the Swedish lock beyond their goal. Clear-cut chances were rare despite the technical quality of their forwards. Mbappé remains the X-factor capable of making the difference, as shown by his penalty converted in the 45th minute.

Sweden look for an opening on the counter in their 4-4-2

Set up in their traditional 4-4-2 system, Sweden are relying on collective solidity and the attacking efficiency of their forwards Isak and Gyökeres to surprise the French defense. Lucas Bergvall and Yasin Ayari are supporting the attacking front. French pressure is forcing the Scandinavians to drop back, but they have already had two shots on target in the first half and are aiming for better control of possession in the second period.

France Second half 90' 3-0 New York New Jersey Stadium Sweden Sweden Fil du match 21' VAR VAR - K. Mbappe 45' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe O. Dembele) 53' ⚽ But - B. Barcola (passe M. Olise) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Stroud (remplace T. Ali) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Bergvall (remplace B. Zeneli) 74' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace D. Doue) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Digne (remplace T. Hernandez) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Svensson (remplace M. Svanberg) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Ayari (remplace B. Nygren) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Olise (remplace R. Cherki) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Isak (remplace G. Nilsson) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : France 12 / Sweden 1

: France 12 / Sweden 1 Tirs : France 24 / Sweden 5

: France 24 / Sweden 5 Possession : France 65% / Sweden 35%

: France 65% / Sweden 35% Corners : France 9 / Sweden 1

: France 9 / Sweden 1 Fautes : France 11 / Sweden 10

: France 11 / Sweden 10 Passes : France 529 / Sweden 285

: France 529 / Sweden 285 Precision des passes : France 88% / Sweden 78%

: France 88% / Sweden 78% xG : France 2.90 / Sweden 0.33