Market: PSG demands a fortune to let Barcola go

Courted by several Premier League heavyweights, Bradley Barcola will not leave Paris Saint-Germain at any price. The capital club has reportedly set a particularly high fee for their French winger.

Paris Saint-Germain intends to maintain control over the Bradley Barcola situation. Despite a summer transfer window marked by several attacking targets, including those leading to Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomandé, the Parisian club does not plan to easily part ways with their French international. According to information from The Athletic, the Parisian management will only discuss a potential transfer starting from an offer of at least 135 million euros. This amount reflects the importance placed on the former Lyon player within the club’s sports project.

At 23 years old, Barcola has come off a successful season, finishing with 13 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. His performances have solidified his status within the squad managed by Luis Enrique, who sees him as one of the key elements of his offensive setup. Under contract with PSG until June 2028, the winger is not among the players pushed towards the exit. The European champion therefore wishes to retain a position of strength in negotiations while protecting itself against the growing interests from England. According to the British media, Liverpool and Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation. Both clubs value the profile of the French international but will need to make a colossal investment if they want to convince PSG to consider a departure.