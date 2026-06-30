World Cup 2026: France crush Sweden 3-0 in round of 32 thanks to Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France beat Sweden 3-0 at New York/New Jersey Stadium to reach the next round of the 2026 World Cup.

France dominated Sweden 3-0 at New York/New Jersey Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 30. Kylian Mbappé had a major influence on the match, scoring twice and helping the France national team ease into the next round.

Meeting in their first knockout match of the tournament, the two sides produced a contest in which French control and efficiency made the difference. Didier Deschamps, setting up in an attacking 4-2-3-1, was able to rely on in-form players, while Graham Potter’s Sweden, in a classic 4-4-2, struggled to contain the French waves of attack.

The 1-0 halftime scoreline, earned through Mbappé just before the break from an Ousmane Dembélé assist, reflected France’s dominance. After the restart, Bradley Barcola, perfectly released by Michael Olise, doubled the lead (53rd). Mbappé then scored his second goal in the 74th minute, again set up by Olise, sealing the victory.

France also showed a clear superiority in their control of the ball, with 65% possession and 24 shots attempted compared with only 5 for Sweden. The French defence, led by Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, neutralised Sweden’s rare forays forward. French goalkeeper Mike Maignan was called into action only once, unlike his opposite number Jacob Widell Zetterström, who made a string of saves.

This emphatic victory allows France to approach the rest of the competition with confidence. Sweden, despite making several changes during the match, never managed to reverse the momentum.

Attacking control and a well-drilled collective for France

Didier Deschamps opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, including starters such as Mike Maignan in goal and a solid defence with Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba and Digne. In midfield, the double pivot was handled by Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot, giving Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola quality support in the three attacking roles behind Mbappé.

Mbappé, the true attacking engine and captain, drove the French attack with two goals and several clear chances. The Olise-Barcola connection was particularly effective, with Olise also standing out by providing two assists. The introduction of players such as Koundé or Digne late in the match helped preserve the lead.

Sweden limited despite 4-4-2 organisation

Under Graham Potter, Sweden lined up in a more traditional 4-4-2 formation. Goalkeeper Widell Zetterström shone with nine saves under constant French pressure. The Lindelöf-Gudmundsson centre-back pairing failed to contain the opposition’s attacking power.

In midfield, the work of Bergvall, Ayari, Svensson and Stroud was not enough to create numerical superiority, with the Elanga-Gyökeres-Isak attacking line remaining too isolated. The multiple changes made after the hour mark were intended to inject energy into the play, but Sweden failed to find an opening to get back into the match.

France Finished 3-0 New York New Jersey Stadium Sweden Sweden Fil du match 21' VAR VAR - K. Mbappe 45' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe O. Dembele) 53' ⚽ But - B. Barcola (passe M. Olise) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Stroud (remplace T. Ali) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Bergvall (remplace B. Zeneli) 74' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace D. Doue) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Digne (remplace T. Hernandez) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Svensson (remplace M. Svanberg) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Ayari (remplace B. Nygren) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Olise (remplace R. Cherki) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Isak (remplace G. Nilsson) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : France 12 / Sweden 1

: France 12 / Sweden 1 Tirs : France 24 / Sweden 5

: France 24 / Sweden 5 Possession : France 65% / Sweden 35%

: France 65% / Sweden 35% Corners : France 9 / Sweden 1

: France 9 / Sweden 1 Fautes : France 11 / Sweden 10

: France 11 / Sweden 10 Passes : France 529 / Sweden 285

: France 529 / Sweden 285 Precision des passes : France 88% / Sweden 78%

: France 88% / Sweden 78% xG : France 2.90 / Sweden 0.33 Joueurs clés Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 9.6, 2 but(s)

(France) : note 9.6, 2 but(s) Jacob Widell Zetterström (Sweden) : note 8.7, 9 arret(s)

(Sweden) : note 8.7, 9 arret(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 8.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)