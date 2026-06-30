Market: AC Milan has signed Gonçalo Ramos

PSG has officially confirmed the permanent transfer of Gonçalo Ramos to AC Milan. After three seasons in the capital, the Portuguese striker continues his career in Serie A, while the Parisian club makes a financially interesting move.

Paris Saint-Germain and Gonçalo Ramos have officially ended their collaboration. This Tuesday, the European champion announced the permanent transfer of the Portuguese striker to AC Milan. According to several reliable sources, the operation is estimated to be between 70 and 74 million euros, excluding bonuses. This amount allows PSG to make a profit, as the player was recruited from Benfica for about 65 million euros, excluding variables.

Arriving in Paris with the label of a great hope of Portuguese football, Ramos never managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter under Luis Enrique. Often used as a rotation solution, he nonetheless contributed valuable input to the Parisian squad. During his three seasons wearing the red and blue jersey, the Portuguese international played 131 matches, scoring 45 goals and providing 10 assists. In the last season, he notably participated in 30 Ligue 1 matches, with six goals.

In a statement released on the occasion of his departure, PSG expressed its appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of its now former striker. “Paris Saint-Germain thanks Gonçalo Ramos for his professionalism, commitment, and contribution to the club’s many successes. We wish him the best for the rest of his career,” said the capital club. At 25 years old, Gonçalo Ramos takes on a new challenge by joining AC Milan, where he will try to step up and regain a leading role in the Lombard attack.