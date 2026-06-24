Security: Djibril Mama Cissé on tour in Kandi and Parakou to gather concerns from law enforcement agencies.

The Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Djibril Mama Cissé, continued his territorial tour to connect with actors in the security sector on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

This stop took him to the northern regions, specifically to the cities of Kandi and Parakou. The main objective of this ministerial approach was to establish a direct and unfiltered dialogue with field agents in order to identify their logistical and administrative challenges, with a view to optimizing strategies for the protection of populations.

A focus on direct listening to ground units

Accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, the minister successively visited the base of the Special Polyvalent Intervention Group (Gspi) in Kandi, the departmental civil protection agencies of Alibori and Borgou, as well as the Mobile Intervention Company of the Republican Police in Parakou and the Departmental Directorate of the Interior and Public Security of Borgou.

At the start of the discussions, Djibril Mama Cissé clearly expressed his intentions by inviting the troops to speak freely. “I want my presence here to be interpreted as my willingness to listen. I have come to listen to you,” he emphasized.

The security forces seized this opportunity to expose the harsh realities of their daily lives, mainly related to their working conditions and career advancement. The discussions highlighted several critical points: career management and promotions, the duration of deployments in high-risk security areas, lack of motivation, and insufficient bonuses considering the risks involved.

On a purely operational level, the agents pointed out the shortage of qualified personnel, lack of material resources, the absence of GSM networks in some isolated locations, sabotage of telecommunications towers, and the infrastructural vulnerability of certain police stations.

Responses from the hierarchy and a tribute to the sacrifice of the troops

In response to this list of grievances, the Director General of the Republican Police and the Secretary General of the ministry provided technical clarifications on the ongoing reforms. They reassured the troops regarding the discussions initiated to restructure career management and improve the overall working environment for police officers.

In closing these sessions, the minister emphasized the professionalism and unwavering commitment of the security forces. On behalf of the government and the President of the Republic, he congratulated them for their daily contribution to national stability.

“It is thanks to you that the Republic stands strong,” declared Djibril Mama Cissé, while reiterating the government’s willingness to provide sustainable answers to these challenges to ensure the country’s security.