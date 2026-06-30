World Cup 2026: France and Sweden meet in Round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium

France face Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 30 in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, with both teams targeting a place in the quarter-finals.

France face Sweden this Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1) at New York New Jersey Stadium, in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. This knockout match brings together two nations with contrasting momentum and represents a crucial step toward the quarter-finals.

After a controlled group stage capped by three wins against Senegal, Iraq and Norway, France arrive full of confidence. Sweden, who finished third in Group F, qualified with a more mixed record (one win, one draw and one defeat), but showed their attacking potential with seven goals scored.

The match will be played in intense heat, which could influence the playing style of both sides. The two coaches, Didier Deschamps for France and Graham Potter for Sweden, will have to manage both the tactical aspect and their players’ energy levels.

For France, attacking superiority is a major asset, notably with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, Les Bleus’ two top scorers in the group stage with four goals each. Sweden, for their part, can rely on their leading striker Alexander Isak as well as the attacking trio of Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga and Isak, who are capable of quick moments of brilliance.

This Round of 32 tie offers a direct confrontation in which the slightest mistake could prove costly for either team, with both dreaming of continuing their run in the competition and moving closer to a potential world title.

Focus on France

France, led by Didier Deschamps, approach this fixture with an attacking and dynamic style of play. Their main strength lies in a quick attack and constant pressure on the opponent. The absence of Marcus Thuram, who has suffered a calf injury, slightly changes the attacking options, but does not weaken the squad’s potential.

Key figures such as Mbappé, Dembélé, as well as Lucas Digne and Bradley Barcola, play an important role in the setup. In defence, balance is provided by experienced players forming a compact block, allowing the forwards to push upfield.

Focus on Sweden

The Swedish national team relies on a balance between solid defending and quick counter-attacks under English coach Graham Potter. With Alexander Isak as the attacking focal point, supported by Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga, Sweden pose a serious threat in the attacking sector.

The Swedish collective has shown its ability to score repeatedly despite a setup that can sometimes be vulnerable against major teams. The confidence gained from the 5-1 win over Tunisia remains an important foundation, even if the defeat to the Netherlands calls for caution.

France Upcoming 22:00 New York New Jersey Stadium Sweden Sweden

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