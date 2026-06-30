Benin: after heavy rains and flooding in Abomey-Calavi, the government announces measures.

The heavy rains recorded in recent hours have caused significant flooding on several roadways in Abomey-Calavi, leading to serious disruptions in traffic. In response to this situation, the government has deployed teams on the ground, defined a detour route, and urged users to exercise caution to facilitate a gradual return to normalcy.

The heavy rains that have fallen in southern Benin continue to disrupt road traffic. In a statement released on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the Ministry of Environment and Transport announced a series of measures aimed at addressing the difficulties observed in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi, where several roads have been inundated.

According to the ministry, these extreme weather conditions have caused flooding that severely complicates the movement of users. The most affected points are the approach to the Houédonou bridge coming from Calavi, the IITA intersection, as well as the interstate road from Ouidah. These areas are experiencing significant slowdowns due to rising waters.

However, the government specifies that “the fire reported earlier is under control and no longer poses an operational difficulty at this time.” Efforts are now focused on securing the affected areas and restoring traffic flow.

To limit traffic jams and ensure the safety of users, the authorities have increased the presence of teams in sensitive areas. The agents are tasked with regulating traffic, directing drivers to detour routes, and securing the affected sectors.

In this context, motorists coming from Calavi via the interstate road are encouraged to take the detour route passing through the IITA intersection, the Womey bridge, and the Cocotomey pharmacy exit.

The ministry also recommends that people avoid non-essential travel in the affected areas, respect the detour routes, adapt their driving to weather conditions, and follow the instructions of the agents deployed on the ground. It is also requested not to park in already congested sectors to facilitate interventions.

The government “calls for calm, patience, and civic responsibility from everyone to facilitate the intervention of the teams and the gradual return to normal traffic.” Furthermore, these measures will remain in effect until the situation improves on the affected roadways.