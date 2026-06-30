World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast in 4-1-4-1 against Norway’s 4-3-3 with Haaland starting

Ivory Coast face Norway in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 at Dallas Stadium, with Emerse Fae’s 4-1-4-1 up against Stale Solbakken’s 4-3-3 led by Erling Haaland.

The 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match between Ivory Coast and Norway will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at Dallas Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). This knockout match pits two teams using distinct formations and solid key players against each other, in a context where every tactical detail could make the difference.

Ivory Coast are adopting a 4-1-4-1 system set up by their coach Emerse Fae, prioritizing a balance between defensive protection and attacking movement. Norway, led by Stale Solbakken, have opted for a classic 4-3-3 designed to maximize their attacking resources around Erling Haaland.

The starting selections reflect the strategy of both staffs. Ivory Coast are relying in particular on defensive solidity, with Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou and Emmanuel Agbadou in the back line, while in midfield Ibrahim Sangaré and Franck Kessié provide range and power.

Norway, meanwhile, field a sharp attacking trio comprising Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa and star Erling Haaland, supported by Martin Ødegaard, a major technical playmaker in midfield.

Reading Ivory Coast’s XI

Emerse Fae has built his team with a four-man defensive line made up of Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou and Ghislain Konan. In midfield, Ibrahim Sangaré operates as the holding player in front of the defense, providing a solid base for his teammates.

The double pivot formed by Franck Kessié and Christ Inao Oulaï opens the link forward, with Yan Diomandé and Nicolas Pépé tasked with bringing the wings to life. The attack rests on Ange-Yoan Bonny, alone up front, who will be expected to convert his teammates’ initiatives.

In attack, the presence of Nicolas Pépé, accustomed to major international occasions, and Yan Diomandé in the wide channels will bring lateral dynamism. In midfield, Sangaré and Kessié will rely on their power and their ability to break through opposing lines or quickly win the ball back.

Reading Norway’s XI

Stale Solbakken has opted for a 4-3-3 in which Ørjan Nyland will keep goal. The defense is built around David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem, Marcus Pedersen and Kristoffer Ajer, well set to face opposing attacks.

The midfield brings together Martin Ødegaard, Fredrik Aursnes and Sander Berge, a trio combining creativity, technique and physical power. The attacking line consists of Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa alongside Erling Haaland, the focal point of the Norwegian attack, whose presence poses a constant threat.

Ødegaard’s presence underlines the importance of technical control and ball distribution for the Norwegians, while Haaland remains the main attacking threat. The shape also favors a compact midfield block, coordinated around players with strong physical and technical impact.

Starting lineups

Ivory Coast System 4-1-4-1 Coach Emerse Fae Starters 11 1 Yahia Fofana Goalkeeper 17 Guéla Doué Defender 7 Odilon Kossounou Defender 20 Emmanuel Agbadou Defender 3 Ghislain Konan Defender 18 Ibrahim Sangaré Midfielder 19 Nicolas Pépé Midfielder 8 Franck Kessié Midfielder 26 Christ Inao Oulaï Midfielder 11 Yan Diomande Midfielder 9 Ange-Yoan Bonny Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mohamed Koné

23 Alban Lafont

2 Ousmane Diomande

5 Wilfried Singo

13 Christopher Operi

21 Evan Ndicka

4 Jean Michaël Seri

6 Seko Fofana

25 Parfait Guiagon

10 Simon Adingra

15 Amad Diallo

24 Bazoumana Touré

12 Elye Wahi

14 Oumar Diakité

22 Evann Guessand Norway System 4-3-3 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 16 Marcus Pedersen Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 20 Antonio Nusa Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

2 Morten Thorsby

14 Fredrik Aursnes

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

19 Thelo Aasgaard

21 Andreas Schjelderup

22 Oscar Bobb

26 Julian Ryerson

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge

Ivory Coast Upcoming 18:00 Dallas Stadium Norway Norway Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.