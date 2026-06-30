World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast in 4-1-4-1 against Norway’s 4-3-3 with Haaland starting

Ivory Coast face Norway in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 at Dallas Stadium, with Emerse Fae’s 4-1-4-1 up against Stale Solbakken’s 4-3-3 led by Erling Haaland.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Côte d'Ivoire VS Norvège, le 30/06/2026 18:00, stade Dallas Stadium
Illustration du match Côte d'Ivoire VS Norvège, le 30/06/2026 18:00, stade Dallas Stadium
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match between Ivory Coast and Norway will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at Dallas Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). This knockout match pits two teams using distinct formations and solid key players against each other, in a context where every tactical detail could make the difference.

Ivory Coast are adopting a 4-1-4-1 system set up by their coach Emerse Fae, prioritizing a balance between defensive protection and attacking movement. Norway, led by Stale Solbakken, have opted for a classic 4-3-3 designed to maximize their attacking resources around Erling Haaland.

The starting selections reflect the strategy of both staffs. Ivory Coast are relying in particular on defensive solidity, with Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou and Emmanuel Agbadou in the back line, while in midfield Ibrahim Sangaré and Franck Kessié provide range and power.

Norway, meanwhile, field a sharp attacking trio comprising Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa and star Erling Haaland, supported by Martin Ødegaard, a major technical playmaker in midfield.

Reading Ivory Coast’s XI

Emerse Fae has built his team with a four-man defensive line made up of Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou and Ghislain Konan. In midfield, Ibrahim Sangaré operates as the holding player in front of the defense, providing a solid base for his teammates.

The double pivot formed by Franck Kessié and Christ Inao Oulaï opens the link forward, with Yan Diomandé and Nicolas Pépé tasked with bringing the wings to life. The attack rests on Ange-Yoan Bonny, alone up front, who will be expected to convert his teammates’ initiatives.

In attack, the presence of Nicolas Pépé, accustomed to major international occasions, and Yan Diomandé in the wide channels will bring lateral dynamism. In midfield, Sangaré and Kessié will rely on their power and their ability to break through opposing lines or quickly win the ball back.

Reading Norway’s XI

Stale Solbakken has opted for a 4-3-3 in which Ørjan Nyland will keep goal. The defense is built around David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem, Marcus Pedersen and Kristoffer Ajer, well set to face opposing attacks.

The midfield brings together Martin Ødegaard, Fredrik Aursnes and Sander Berge, a trio combining creativity, technique and physical power. The attacking line consists of Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa alongside Erling Haaland, the focal point of the Norwegian attack, whose presence poses a constant threat.

Ødegaard’s presence underlines the importance of technical control and ball distribution for the Norwegians, while Haaland remains the main attacking threat. The shape also favors a compact midfield block, coordinated around players with strong physical and technical impact.

Starting lineups

Ivory Coast
System4-1-4-1CoachEmerse Fae
Starters11
  1. 1 Yahia Fofana Goalkeeper
  2. 17 Guéla Doué Defender
  3. 7 Odilon Kossounou Defender
  4. 20 Emmanuel Agbadou Defender
  5. 3 Ghislain Konan Defender
  6. 18 Ibrahim Sangaré Midfielder
  7. 19 Nicolas Pépé Midfielder
  8. 8 Franck Kessié Midfielder
  9. 26 Christ Inao Oulaï Midfielder
  10. 11 Yan Diomande Midfielder
  11. 9 Ange-Yoan Bonny Forward
Substitutes15
  • 16 Mohamed Koné
  • 23 Alban Lafont
  • 2 Ousmane Diomande
  • 5 Wilfried Singo
  • 13 Christopher Operi
  • 21 Evan Ndicka
  • 4 Jean Michaël Seri
  • 6 Seko Fofana
  • 25 Parfait Guiagon
  • 10 Simon Adingra
  • 15 Amad Diallo
  • 24 Bazoumana Touré
  • 12 Elye Wahi
  • 14 Oumar Diakité
  • 22 Evann Guessand
Norway
System4-3-3CoachStale Solbakken
Starters11
  1. 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper
  2. 16 Marcus Pedersen Defender
  3. 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender
  4. 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender
  5. 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender
  6. 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder
  7. 8 Sander Berge Midfielder
  8. 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder
  9. 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward
  10. 9 Erling Haaland Forward
  11. 20 Antonio Nusa Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Sander Tangvik
  • 13 Egil Selvik
  • 4 Leo Østigård
  • 15 Fredrik André Bjørkan
  • 24 Sondre Langås
  • 25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
  • 2 Morten Thorsby
  • 14 Fredrik Aursnes
  • 18 Kristian Thorstvedt
  • 19 Thelo Aasgaard
  • 21 Andreas Schjelderup
  • 22 Oscar Bobb
  • 26 Julian Ryerson
  • 11 Jørgen Strand Larsen
  • 23 Jens Petter Hauge
Ivory Coast
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Norway
30/06/2026 18:00 Round of 32
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Upcoming New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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FIL D'ACTU
17:35 Uncategorized : World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast in 4-1-4-1 against Norway’s 4-3-3 with Haaland starting
17:30 Football : Ivory Coast – Norway: the official line-ups with Haaland and Yan Diomandé
17:35 World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast in 4-1-4-1 against Norway’s 4-3-3 with Haaland starting